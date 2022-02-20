Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 149,525 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,525 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $77,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.