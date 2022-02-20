Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 120,075 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $71,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

