Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 239,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.77% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.