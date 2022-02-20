Tixl [NEW] (TXL) Price Hits $0.45

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Coin Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me . The official message board for Tixl [NEW] is medium.com/tixlcurrency

Tixl [NEW] Coin Trading

