Toko Token (TKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.36 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Toko Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. Toko Token has a market cap of $76.30 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toko Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

