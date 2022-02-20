Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $45.83 or 0.00119350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $275,009.71 and approximately $881.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.