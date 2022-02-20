Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,256 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

