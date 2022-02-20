Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $283.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.33. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.