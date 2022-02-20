Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,135,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

F stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

