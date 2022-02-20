TotemFi (TOTM) Market Capitalization Tops $709,507.25

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $709,507.25 and approximately $19,033.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

