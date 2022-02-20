TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $615.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.