TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,079 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

FAST opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

