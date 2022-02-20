TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 9,342 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $17,146,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 199,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,842.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

