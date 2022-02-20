Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.22 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,652.08 or 1.00009964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023459 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00365951 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,557,068 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

