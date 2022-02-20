Trias Token (new) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $1.24 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00013170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

