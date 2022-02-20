TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.58 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00038164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00106130 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TFL is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

