Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Decreased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

