TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.90).

A number of research firms have commented on TUI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 15.30 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,619. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.02. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

