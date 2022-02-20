Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 7,960 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

