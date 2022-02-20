Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 76,236 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

