Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.26 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

BLMN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

