Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.88 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $77.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

