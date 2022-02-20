Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.06% of Plains GP worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,530,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 620,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,560,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,458,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.