Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 133,600 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.96 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $124.71 and a one year high of $440.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

