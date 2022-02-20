Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 319,720 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7,215.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,720 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.