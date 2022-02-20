Ubex Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,986.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $581,122.17 and $143,986.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.28 or 0.00262044 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

