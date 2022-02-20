UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $136,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

