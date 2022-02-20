UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $134,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,989,000 after buying an additional 329,093 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

VXUS opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

