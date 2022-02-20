UMA (UMA) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00014038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $352.27 million and $16.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00106283 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,235,504 coins and its circulating supply is 65,352,852 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

