Unido EP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,066.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.38 million and $83,066.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

