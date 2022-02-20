United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COP opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.
COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.
In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
