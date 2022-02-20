Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Critical Analysis

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 54.43% 11.87% 6.14% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 6.66 $82.07 million $1.84 12.17 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.18 $19.45 million $1.64 35.14

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

