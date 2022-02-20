UnMarshal (MARSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1.10 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

