V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.12% of V.F. worth $294,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.