v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $32.29 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $1.54 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,415,728,537 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,120,073 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

