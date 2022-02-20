Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

