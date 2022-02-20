Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00.

