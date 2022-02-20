Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,113.06 or 0.99960019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00144452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00297403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

