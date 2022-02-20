Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Velas has a market cap of $572.34 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003668 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000245 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,265,191,297 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

