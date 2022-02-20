VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $412,944.98 and approximately $419.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.64 or 0.99971303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00367372 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,692,615 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.