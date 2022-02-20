Verso Price Tops $0.0338 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $99,673.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.32 or 0.99712225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

