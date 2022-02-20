Vestcor Inc Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $204.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

