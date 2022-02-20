Vidya Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Vidya has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $11,249.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,659,140 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

