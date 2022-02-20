Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.