VNX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. VNX has a market cap of $528,870.15 and $5.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

