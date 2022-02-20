Wanchain Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $76.07 million and $2.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00202398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00406731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

