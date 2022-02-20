Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Warner Music Group worth $82,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 256,562 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

