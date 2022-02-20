Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,725,266 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.77% of CarGurus worth $286,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 77.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $16,936,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

CARG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

