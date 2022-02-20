Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 29,159 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Snowflake worth $282,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $273.77 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day moving average of $318.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

