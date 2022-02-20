Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 3,540,624 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540,624 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Infosys worth $280,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

